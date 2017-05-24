First The Swat, Now The Hair Tuck. Melania Trump Does It Again

The President and the First Lady arrive in Rome for their first audience with Pope Francis

@haaretzcom#Trump's non-reaction to this rejection of hand holding by #Melania is also telling.-He appears to be very used to this treatment by her. — Mike Forsythe (@PalmCoastGus) May 22, 2017

Melania Trump giving "talk to the hand" a whole new meaning. — John from Woo-ston (@StrictlyJohnD) May 23, 2017

Proof Trump is a slow learner. He arrives in Rome and yet again tries to hold Melania's hand. She declines again. pic.twitter.com/PrNZtuUdVP — Mohamed Hemish (@MohamedHemish) May 23, 2017

Donald Trump's first international trip is quickly turning into a display of Melania's hand-eye coordination. https://t.co/XgiPTVzaCr — Colin Sullender (@shiruken) May 23, 2017

Excited to see what new weird stuff Trump will be touching at the Vatican.

Glowing Orb- check

Western Wall- check

Melania's hand- nope. — Tim Doyle (@NakatomiTim) May 23, 2017

The now-famous swat still making the rounds of Internet, US First Lady Melania Trump again managed to evade an effort to hold hands from President Donald Trump. And this too, was caught on camera.The first couple had just landed in Rome and stood at the door of the aircraft to wave at the crowds. But as the President reached out for her hand again, the First Lady whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear. The President then touched her on the back to hide the fumble - triggering sniggers on Twitter.The President and the First Lady were in Rome for their first audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican. That also became a matter of speculation.Yesterday, while walking down the red carpet at Israel's Ben Gurion airport with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, the President had tried hold the First Lady's hand, only to be swatted away in full view of cameras.Twitter could not get enough of their body language. Or the fact that the US President was walking side by side with the Israeli first couple, leaving Mrs Trump a step behind.Vatican was the third stop on the international tour of President Trump and the FLOTUS. Their tour had started with Israel and then, over the weekend, they had visited Saudi Arabia. On Twitter, many said they could not wait for their next stop - which would be Brussels on May 25 for a meeting of the NATO.