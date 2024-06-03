Can Donald Trump Contest US Presidential Polls If He's Arrested?

Donald Trump said he is "okay" with potential jail time or being under house arrest. (File)

Former US president Donald Trump was recently pronounced guilty of all 34 felony counts in the hush money trial. A New York court's verdict last week marked the first time a former US president was tried and convicted in a criminal case. However, it seems the case is far from over.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republicans gather to formally choose their presidential nominee for the November 2024 elections.

Trump to be jailed?

A big question ahead of the July 11 sentencing is whether Trump could go to jail. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he noted that he is "okay" with potential jail time or being under house arrest.

“I'm okay with it,” he said when quizzed about the potential punishments.

“I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don't want to do that to the president.' I said: You don't beg for anything,” he noted.

However, the former US President added that it would be tough for the public to accept.

"I'm not sure the public would stand for it... I think it'd be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there's a breaking point," he noted.

The prison time, however, is rare for people convicted in the New York state of felony falsification of business records -- the charge the ex-president faced at his trial. The maximum sentence awarded for this crime is up to four years imprisonment, Reuters reported.

The charge of falsifying business records is a Class E felony in New York, the lowest tier of felony charges in the state, The Associated Press noted.

Ultimately, it will depend on the judge. The extent to which the judge factors in the political and logistical complexities of jailing Trump, who is eyeing another term in the White House, is yet to be seen.

The other punishments in this case include a fine or probation.

The 77-year-old, however, faces a threat of more serious prison time in the other three cases he is currently facing. But these have so far been bogged down by appeals and other legal fights.

Can Trump still contest polls?

Despite being found guilty of 34 felony counts, the conviction does not bar Trump from continuing his election campaign or contesting the presidential post. He will be allowed to vote for himself in his home state of Florida until he stays out of prison in New York state. After the sentencing, he will also be able to challenge his conviction in a New York appellate court and possibly the state's highest court.