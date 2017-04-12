Dortmund Bus Explosion: Injured Marc Bartra Hit By Flying Glass, Says Goalkeeper Roman Burki

Goalkeeper Roman Burki said his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Marc Bartra was hit by flying glass after explosions rocked the team bus forcing Tuesday's Champions League game against Monaco to be called off.The 26-year-old Bartra injured his hand and was taken to hospital for treatment after three explosions hit the bus en route to the stadium for the quarter-final first leg match.The game has been rescheduled for 1845 local time (1645 GMT) on Wednesday."The bus turned into the main road, when there was a huge noise, a big explosion," Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Burki told Swiss media."After the explosion, we all crouched down in the bus. Anyone who could lay down on the floor."We did not know if more would come."Burki said Bartra was "hit by splinters of broken glass".The explosions came shortly after 1900 local time on Wittbraeucker Strasse, around ten kilometres (6 miles) from the Dortmund stadium Signal Iduna Park.According to police, three explosive devices were detonated near the team bus while it was en route. Several of the vehicles' window panes were broken.