Donald Trump Vows To 'Start Renegotiating' Trade Agreement With Mexico, Canada

US President Donald Trump pledged Monday to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement in upcoming talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada."We're meeting with the prime minister of Canada and we will be meeting with the president of Mexico, who I know, and we're going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA," Trump said while addressing White House staff on his second full day in office.Trump will receive his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto on January 31. No date has been given for a meeting with Canada's Justin Trudeau, but it is expected "soon" according to a readout from a call between the two leaders on Saturday.