Collapse
Expand

Cash Trail Leads To Arrest In $110,000 New York Bank Robbery

World | | Updated: January 11, 2017 03:05 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cash Trail Leads To Arrest In $110,000 New York Bank Robbery

Officials say he walked out with nearly $110,000. (Reprentational Image)

Rochester, N.Y.:  Authorities say they've made an arrest in a six-figure bank robbery in New York, thanks in part to the trail of cash the suspect left behind.

Federal prosecutors say Joseph Peeples III has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Rochester on Jan. 5.

Officials say he walked out with nearly $110,000. They say Peeples then took a cab to a bus station, leaving nearly $10,000 in a jacket he left in the taxi and dumping $43,000 in the garbage in the bus station restroom where he changed clothes.

Peeples bought a bus ticket to New York City but got off in Binghamton, where he was arrested at a hotel. Officials say they found $50,000 in his hotel room.

It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPakistan's Babur Missile Test Claim May Be Fake, Navy Sources Tell NDTV
six-figure bank robbery in New YorkNew York Bank RobberyJoseph Peeples IIIChase Bank branch

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreDangalPassengersAlliedSuresh Kalmadi

................................ Advertisement ................................