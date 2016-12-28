Collapse
Expand

Air Strikes Kill 22 Civilians In Eastern Syria: Report

World | | Updated: December 28, 2016 15:04 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air Strikes Kill 22 Civilians In Eastern Syria: Report

Air strikes carried out by unidentified aircraft killed at least 22 civilians

Beirut, Lebanon:  Air strikes carried out by unidentified aircraft killed at least 22 civilians, including 10 children, in a village held by the ISIS in eastern Syria, a monitor said Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the civilians were from two families at Hojna in Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq and is the country's second biggest province after Homs.

The oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor is almost totally under ISIS control and has been regularly targeted by a US-led military coalition.

The only part of the eastern province outside of ISIS control is its capital, which is also named Deir Ezzor and is held by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

ISIS has carried out a series of attacks across Europe and has been targeted by military offensives on several fronts in Syria and Iraq, where it declared an Islamic "caliphate" in 2014.

In Syria, ISIS is targeted by warplanes of the US-led coalition as well as Turkey, the Syrian regime and its ally Russia in the northern province of Aleppo, Deir Ezzor and its stronghold of Raqa.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPM Narendra Modi's Mastery Of The Message To Be Tested As India Enters 2017: Foreign Media
ISISAir StrikesAir Strikes On Syria

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................