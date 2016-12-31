Collapse
Expand

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Japan's East Coast: US Geological Survey

World | | Updated: December 31, 2016 05:19 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Japan's East Coast: US Geological Survey

Japan sits at junction of 4 tectonic plates, experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year

Tokyo, Japan:  A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Japan's east coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The moderate quake hit at a shallow depth of 11 kilometres (6.8 miles), 244 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, just after 5:00 am (2000 GMT).

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year. But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.

On Wednesday a 6.3-magnitude quake hit 18 kilometres north-northeast of the town of Daigo, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAkhilesh Yadav Expelled By Father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party Set To Split
EarthquakeEarthquake Near Japan

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreBHIM App

................................ Advertisement ................................