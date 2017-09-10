3 Dead As Hurricane Irma Batters Florida

Highlights
- Hurricane Irma hit the southern Florida islands today
- More than one million homes are without power
- Around 6.3 million people in Florida were told to evacuate
Deputy Julie Bridges, 42, died in a head-on collision in Hardee County, east of Sarasota, early Sunday, Sheriff Arnold Lanier told AFP.
"She had been working in a shelter all night, and ran home to get some supplies," when the crash occurred at 6:45 am (1045 GMT), he said.
The roads were "wet and windy," he added, noting that Bridges was the mother of a young son and had worked for the sheriff's department for 13 years.
The other driver, a corrections officer on his way to work in a private vehicle, was also killed, Lanier said.
The third fatality was a man who died Saturday near Key West when his truck slammed into a tree, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The truck was carrying a generator, ABC News reported.
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.
