Team O Panneerselvam May Cancel Merger Talks If Demands Not Met, Say Sources

AIADMK's rebel faction, led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, may cancel merger talks with the Chief Minister E Palaniswami camp if their key demands were not met, sources have told NDTV.The OPS faction, sources say, may also disband the seven-member committee it constituted for the merger talks.The two warring factions of the Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK hardened their positions on Monday."How can we trust EPS camp?" said O Panneerselvam, referring to the affidavit, with names of VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran on it , that EPS camp got signed by party cadre to present before the Election Commission in a bid to reclaim the party's Two-Leaf symbol.Chief Minister E Palaniswami said we are ready for unconditional talks. He, however, claimed that the faction led by him "would get Two-Leaf symbol, as majority of MLAs are with us".Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam will launch his statewide tour from May 5 to strengthen his supporter base for soon to be held local body polls.Though the EPS faction decided to sideline party chief Sasikala and her nephew and deputy Mr Dinakaran, the OPS camp insists on their expulsion from party. Another non-negotiable demand is a CBI inquiry into former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death. Chief Minister Palaniswami, however, said he would only if court orders.O Panneerselvam filled in twice for Ms Jayalalithaa when corruption charges forced her to quit office; after her death, he was Chief Minister till EPS replaced him at Ms Sasikala's instance.Ms Sasikala was Ms Jayalalaithaa's closest companion for years and appropriated control of the party. When she made an attempt to also be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam rebelled. Ms Sasikala's ambition to be Chief Minister was crushed by a Supreme Court order sending her to jail in a corruption case.A day before leaving for jail, Ms Sasikala ensured that Mr Palaniswami became Chief Minister, she had also installed her nephew Mr Dinakaran, once expelled by Ms Jayalalithaa, as AIADMK's deputy chief.Mr Dinakaran was arrested this week for attempting to buy the AIADMK's symbol of two leaves, which the Election Commission has declared out-of-use till it decides on which faction of the party is the real deal.