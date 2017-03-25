Superstar Rajinikanth Cancels Sri Lanka Trip Following Protest

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, who was expected to visit Sri Lanka next month to inaugurate a housing scheme, on Saturday announced that he has cancelled the trip following protests from the Tamil outfits.As part of his visit, organised by Lyca Productions, Rajinikanth was expected to speak at a public meeting and plant tree saplings. He had also sought an appointment with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to discuss the fishermen's issue.The parties -- Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) -- were opposing Rajinikanth's visit and had advised the actor to reconsider his decision. They warned him that he will earn the wrath of the Tamil community if he goes ahead with the visit, scheduled from April 9.In a statement issued on Saturday, the 66-year-old actor said he accepted the invitation because he wanted to see the places where the Tamils lived and died for their cause in the island nation."I wanted to meet Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, to discuss and find a solution for attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen," he said.Earlier this week, Lyca Productions had announced that the "Enthiran" actor will hand over the keys to 150 homes built for Tamils by Gnanam Foundation on April 9 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.VCK chief T Thirumavalavan had said that Rajinikanth's visit might prove to the world that things are back to normal in Sri Lanka.In reply to Thirumavalavan's statement, Rajinikanth said: "I'm not a politician, but merely an artist."On the career front, Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Tamil science-fiction action film "2.o", a sequel to his own 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran".