Police Seize Demonetised Notes Worth Rs 18.60 Lakh In Tuticorin

"We have seized old Rs 1000 and 500 notes," the police in Tuticorin said, adding that two persons were arrested in this connection.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: July 24, 2017 13:19 IST
2 people were caught in connection to the old notes being seized in Tuticorin (Representational)

Tuticorin:  Demonetised currency notes with a face value of Rs 18.60 lakh were recovered from two persons at the old bus terminus area in Tuticorin today, police said.

"We have seized old Rs 1000 and 500 notes," they said, adding that two persons were arrested in this connection.

A probe is on to ascertain the source of the money, police said.

The Centre had rendered the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal on November 8, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetization to crackdown on black money and put a lid on counterfeit notes that are usually used to fund terror.

