Jallikattu Likely To Be Held In Madurai Tomorrow, Say Sources: 10 Updates

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to hold Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport banned by the Supreme Court, in Madurai tomorrow, say sources, with the Governor expected to sign an executive order or ordinance by the state government today. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar, who holds the additional charge of Tamil Nadu, will reach Chennai this evening as the centre has cleared the state government's proposal to promulgate an ordinance to hold Jallikattu. There are nearly 30,000 protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach today, who say they will not disperse till the ban is officially lifted.