Jallikattu Likely To Be Held In Madurai Tomorrow, Say Sources: 10 Updates

Nearly 30,000 people are at Chennai's Marina Beach, protesting for Jallikattu.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to hold Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport banned by the Supreme Court, in Madurai tomorrow, say sources, with the Governor expected to sign an executive order or ordinance by the state government today. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar, who holds the additional charge of Tamil Nadu, will reach Chennai this evening as the centre has cleared the state government's proposal to promulgate an ordinance to hold Jallikattu. There are nearly 30,000 protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach today, who say they will not disperse till the ban is officially lifted.
Here are the top 10 developments in this story:
Sources say arrangements to hold Jallikattu in Madurai will begin soon after the state ordinance is cleared, and that ministers will be present in Madurai tomorrow. The government is also considering holding Jallikattu in Coimbatore near Pollachi tomorrow, sources added.
The state government is also exploring legal avenues to ban animal rights organisation PETA in Tamil Nadu, which has lobbied against the festival.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people. "We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said in a tweet, adding, "Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress.
Supreme Court on Friday agreed to not deliver its verdict in the next week, as requested by the centre, which pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems. Jallikattu, which sees young men wrestling with a bull in an open field during the harvest festival of Pongal, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014.
Animal rights activists say bulls are abused, tortured, taunted with chillis flung in their eyes, and are doped on liquor. Lakhs in Tamil Nadu say that's not correct and that those who oppose Jallikattu do not understand the region's culture or respect it.
Last year, the centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court.
Pongal was held last week. Hundreds of people who defied the ban to hold local competitions in parts of Tamil Nadu were arrested, triggering a massive backlash.
Students took the lead in rallying people across the state. In Chennai, on the shoreline, they gathered in thousands, their numbers growing everyday with the extensive use of social media.
Students have ensured that the protests remain apolitical and peaceful. Many of the demonstrators have helped clean up litter along the beach. Politicians who tried to join the mass demonstration were asked to leave.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam on Thursday had indicated that though the centre cannot intervene while the Supreme Court is deciding on ending the ban, his government will support measures taken by the state.