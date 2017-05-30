Centre's Ban On Cattle Trade For Slaughter Suspended By Madras High Court

The Centre's new cattle trade rules - -which stops the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets -- has been put on hold for a month by the Madras High Court. The court has asked the Central and the state governments to file a reply on the matter within a month.The order from the Madurai Bench of the High Court comes as the protest against the Centre's rule has spread from Kerala to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.Yesterday, Chief Ministers of Kerala and Bengal spoke of challenging it in court. The Centre, they said, was infringing on states' rights.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to all Chief Ministers, saying it is unfortunate that a "drastic measure" was taken surpassing elected representatives and a public debate.Indian states can make their own rule on cow slaughter and beef consumption. But the Union Environment ministry's rule -- which comes under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act -- is applicable across India.Following the protests, sources said the ministry is examining the possibility of changing the definition of cattle by excluding buffaloes.