After Merger, AIADMK Meeting Today To Discuss VK Sasikala's 'Ouster' Ever since the pre-merger faction led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami sidelined him, TTV Dhinakaran has been trying to establish his hold in the AIADMK

The AIADMK has often lent support to the NDA on key issues in Parliament (File) Chennai: A crucial meeting of the merged factions of AIADMK will be held at the party headquarters to decide on the details of ousting jailed interim General Secretary VK Sasikala, and also to declare the actions taken by her



"The meeting will be attended by the members of executive committee, the newly set-up coordination committee, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly," the AIADMK leader, who asked not to be identified, said.



"The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss the ways and means of ousting Sasikala from the general secretary's post. The meeting will also declare that the actions taken by Dhinakaran against party office bearers null and void," he added.



The AIADMK leader said the meeting would reiterate that Mr Dhinakaran's appointment was improper as he has not completed five years in the party as a member to hold a party post.



Ever since the faction led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami sidelined him, Mr Dhinakaran has been trying to establish supremacy in the party as its "deputy general secretary", appointed by Ms Sasikala before going to the jail.



Mr Dhinakaran is now on a



Earlier, he had sacked several party officials as former minister S Gokula Indira, chief whip S Rajendran, Rajya Sabha member R Vaithialingam and others.



The Monday meeting at the AIADMK headquarters will discuss the issue of 19 legislators giving a letter to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Mr Palaniswami and seeking a new chief minister.



"As per party laws, a 15-day notice has to be given to general council members. Most probably the meeting would also finalise the date of the general council meeting," the AIADMK leader said.



He said the general council has 1,300-1,400 members and some 85 per cent of them are in support of the ruling faction.





