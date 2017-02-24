WhatsApp Status: Here's Why People Are Scared Of This Feature

A lot of people, predictably and understandably then, are terrified about what this update will mean for them.
Check out some of the funniest reactions to this update.
People are scared about showing their families what they have been up to:
Pic 1: Whatsapp stories- Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 24, 2017
Pic 2: Snapchat stories#Whatsapp#WhatsappStoriespic.twitter.com/QbwxqkRrjc
I'm afraid of using whatsapp new status update, my whole family is in my contact list- Imteyaz rayeen (@Imteyazray) February 24, 2017
The new whatsapp status update is like having snapchat but with your mum as a contact.- Karishma (@karishma_amin07) February 23, 2017
Snapchat introduced 'stories' for teens.
Instagram introduced it for adults.
Whatsapp introduces it for parents.- Nishanth (@OneInvincibles) February 24, 2017
Families are not the only thing that people are worried about:
Lastly, thanks to #whatsapp, now people are going to be WAY sneakier by choosing who to show ur status to. INFIDELITY IS ABOUT TO SKYROCKET- (@gicelitarzac) February 23, 2017
A lot of people just want their simple status messages back:
"Hey there! I'm using Whatsapp!"- Dr. Dr. Sunshine (@BabiKatMew) February 22, 2017
Only 90's kids will remember.#WhatsappStatus
rip to all those beautiful and inspiring song lyrics/quotes used as whatsapp status, gone but not forgotten- greta (@lostindagroove) February 22, 2017
Dear @WhatsApp, can I have my written status back ?- Prash. (@daru_desi_) February 24, 2017
Many poked fun of the similarities between Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp
WhatsApp: New Status feature uses photos, text, emojis and sketches to show what you're doing.- Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) February 24, 2017
Snapchat: Ha sahi hai, tum hi karlo sab!
#Whatsapp updates- Original (@4mlvodka) February 24, 2017
Status Deletes automatically - Snapchat
Can add story - Instagram
Next possible update - msg only in 140 character.
Someone please explain to me what Mark is doing with this new WhatsApp status and pictures.- Funso Popoola (@funso_popoola) February 24, 2017
Ezz, this ain't Snapchat na.
Coming as it does just a day after Instagram's album feature update, it seems like a lot of people are just tired of constant updates that change apps as we know them.
Dear @WhatsApp this update was completely unnecessary & useless I just want my contacts list and my WRITTEN status back..- Chinmay Shrotri (@chinmayshrotri) February 24, 2017
What do you think of this feature? Let us know using the comments section below.