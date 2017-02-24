Budget
WhatsApp Status: Here's Why People Are Scared Of This Feature

February 24, 2017
WhatsApp's latest feature is similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories.

A lot of people woke up to a slightly terrifying development today morning. WhatsApp had overnight introduced a new 'status' feature. This feature is quite similar to Instagram and Snapchat stories. Users can now upload pictures and videos as their status. These disappear after 24 hours. This means a goodbye to simple text message statuses on WhatsApp. So what makes it slightly terrifying? The fact that a lot of parents use WhatsApp too! While Snapchat and Instagram are universally popular amongst millennials, WhatsApp is a more 'family-oriented' app.

A lot of people, predictably and understandably then, are terrified about what this update will mean for them.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to this update.    

People are scared about showing their families what they have been up to:
 
Families are not the only thing that people are worried about:
 
A lot of people just want their simple status messages back:
 
Many poked fun of the similarities between Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp
 
Coming as it does just a day after Instagram's album feature update, it seems like a lot of people are just tired of constant updates that change apps as we know them.
 
What do you think of this feature? Let us know using the comments section below.

