Throwback: When Yuvraj Singh Defeated Usain Bolt, The Fastest Human

Yuvraj Singh shared the rare moment when he achieved the almost impossible feat of defeating Usain "lightning" Bolt on the tracks.
"Looks like I'm the only man on this planet to beat you (sic) ever @usainboltyour legacy will forever be unmatched. Go well legend because (sic) you're #fastestforever#livedareinspire," said Yuvi.
The video, shared on Friday night, has been viewed over 2 lakh times.
The video is from an exhibition cricket match held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2014. At the event, Team Bolt beat Team Yuvraj along with an impressive 19-ball 45 runs by the athlete. As revenge, Yuvi beat the Jamaican in 100-metre sprint.
Last week, Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a special video message on Twitter wishing the athlete ahead of his final race.
Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricketpic.twitter.com/9tLL8LT6e7— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2017
