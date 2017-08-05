Throwback: When Yuvraj Singh Defeated Usain Bolt, The Fastest Human

Yuvraj Singh shared the rare moment when he achieved the almost impossible feat of defeating Usain "lightning" Bolt on the tracks.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 05, 2017 13:07 IST
192 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Throwback: When Yuvraj Singh Defeated Usain Bolt, The Fastest Human

Sprinter Usain Bolt and Cricketer Yuvraj Singh during an exhibition cricket match in 2014 (AFP)

New Delhi:  Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter and the fastest human in the world, will soon end his illustrious career. The winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals is currently defending his 100-metre title in his final appearance at the World Championships in London. As the Olympian gets ready to bid farewell, a tribute came from cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh shared the rare moment when he achieved the almost impossible feat of defeating Usain "lightning" Bolt on the tracks.

"Looks like I'm the only man on this planet to beat you (sic) ever @usainboltyour legacy will forever be unmatched. Go well legend because (sic) you're #fastestforever#livedareinspire," said Yuvi.

The video, shared on Friday night, has been viewed over 2 lakh times.
 

The video is from an exhibition cricket match held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2014. At the event, Team Bolt beat Team Yuvraj along with an impressive 19-ball 45 runs by the athlete. As revenge, Yuvi beat the Jamaican in 100-metre sprint.

Last week, Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a special video message on Twitter wishing the athlete ahead of his final race.
 
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

192 Shares
ALSO READ4 Spanish Nationals Among 5 Dead In Truck-Mini Bus Collision In Chittoor
Usain BoltYuvraj SinghAthletics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................