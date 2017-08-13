Sarahah App, The Internet's Current Obsession, Has Everyone Talking

Sarahah app is currently the most popular free app on Apple's App Store

Types of people who are:

1. posting SS of sarahah

2. Jokes on sarahah

3. Want to get rid of sarahah

4. Who don't know what is sarahah — Bee (@mango_byte) August 12, 2017

Bas ab to intezaar "I don't use Sarahah app. I have a life" waale posts ka hai. — Khaleesi (@memevaali) August 12, 2017

How #Sarahah works:



"I'm so excited to see what my friends anonymously say about me!"

*screenshots and publicly posts every comment* — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 11, 2017

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Don't flood my page with sarahah,

Not interested in knowing what people think about you..#Sarahahapp — Medha Chakraborty (@Hanukkahsanta) August 11, 2017

While everyone is hyping over #Sarahah and you got 0 notifications from it - pic.twitter.com/U5bOAgeYH0 — Nus ; #LOVE_YOURSELF (@Yoongis_beloved) August 12, 2017

Idk why ppl r posting photos of Sarahah messages saying "Dm me." "Inbox me." "Idk who u r but hmu." Isn't the point of it to b confidential? — Kristin Bottoms (@kg_bottoms) August 12, 2017

A great way to avoid being bullied on Sarahah is to not have one. I know that's a tough concept tho for sure. — Dean Katris (@DeanKatris) August 12, 2017

Really hoping that Sarahah is a prank and they ultimately reveal who sent you those messages and ruin all friendships. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 12, 2017

Can we just do sarahah the old fashioned way and tell people how we feel about them?? — SeaJay (@margsandlaughs) August 12, 2017