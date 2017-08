Sarahah App, The Internet's Current Obsession, Has Everyone Talking

Types of people who are:

1. posting SS of sarahah

2. Jokes on sarahah

3. Want to get rid of sarahah

4. Who don't know what is sarahah — Bee (@mango_byte) August 12, 2017

Bas ab to intezaar "I don't use Sarahah app. I have a life" waale posts ka hai. — Khaleesi (@memevaali) August 12, 2017

How #Sarahah works:



"I'm so excited to see what my friends anonymously say about me!"

*screenshots and publicly posts every comment* — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 11, 2017

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Don't flood my page with sarahah,

Not interested in knowing what people think about you..#Sarahahapp — Medha Chakraborty (@Hanukkahsanta) August 11, 2017

While everyone is hyping over #Sarahah and you got 0 notifications from it - pic.twitter.com/U5bOAgeYH0 — Nus ; #LOVE_YOURSELF (@Yoongis_beloved) August 12, 2017

Idk why ppl r posting photos of Sarahah messages saying "Dm me." "Inbox me." "Idk who u r but hmu." Isn't the point of it to b confidential? — Kristin Bottoms (@kg_bottoms) August 12, 2017

A great way to avoid being bullied on Sarahah is to not have one. I know that's a tough concept tho for sure. — Dean Katris (@DeanKatris) August 12, 2017

Really hoping that Sarahah is a prank and they ultimately reveal who sent you those messages and ruin all friendships. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 12, 2017

Can we just do sarahah the old fashioned way and tell people how we feel about them?? — SeaJay (@margsandlaughs) August 12, 2017

If you're on Snapchat, Twitter or Facebook, chances are your feeds have been flooded with turquoise screenshots from an app called Sarahah. But what is the Sarahah app and why are people suddenly obsessed with it?Sarahah, which roughly translates to "honesty" in Arabic, was developed by a Saudi developer, Zain al-Abidin Tawfiq and was initially meant for employees to give constructive feedback to their employers. The app still opens with this message: "Leave a constructive message :)" Sarahah app lets users send each other anonymous messages, or as its official website puts it, receive "honest feedback from your employees and your friends in a private manner," in an attempt to discover your strengths and self-improve.Since then, however, the anonymous messaging app has gone massively viral, with people posting screenshots of messages they receive on their social media feeds.The app, with millions of users, has raised some concerns of cyberbullying due to the anonymity provided.An accurate representation of people on social media these days:When people post screenshots of messages they got on Sarahah:Maybe stop posting those screenshots?Meanwhile...Good point:Ahem, ahem:Umm, we're sure is a terrifying thought for some:In conclusion:Have you used the Sarahah app? Let us know what you think of it in the comments section below!Click for more trending news