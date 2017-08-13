Sarahah App, The Internet's Current Obsession, Has Everyone Talking

10 tweets you'll find hilariously relatable if your social media feeds have been spammed with screenshots from the Sarahah app in the past week.

Offbeat | | Updated: August 13, 2017 10:51 IST
37 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sarahah App, The Internet's Current Obsession, Has Everyone Talking

Sarahah app is currently the most popular free app on Apple's App Store

New Delhi:  If you're on Snapchat, Twitter or Facebook, chances are your feeds have been flooded with turquoise screenshots from an app called Sarahah. But what is the Sarahah app and why are people suddenly obsessed with it?

Sarahah, which roughly translates to "honesty" in Arabic, was developed by a Saudi developer, Zain al-Abidin Tawfiq and was initially meant for employees to give constructive feedback to their employers. The app still opens with this message: "Leave a constructive message :)"

Sarahah app lets users send each other anonymous messages, or as its official website puts it, receive "honest feedback from your employees and your friends in a private manner," in an attempt to discover your strengths and self-improve.

Since then, however, the anonymous messaging app has gone massively viral, with people posting screenshots of messages they receive on their social media feeds. 

The app, with millions of users, has raised some concerns of cyberbullying due to the anonymity provided.

Here's what Twitter thinks of Sarahah:

An accurate representation of people on social media these days:
 
 
When people post screenshots of messages they got on Sarahah:
 
Maybe stop posting those screenshots?
  
Meanwhile...
 
Good point:
 
Ahem, ahem:
 
Umm, we're sure is a terrifying thought for some:
 
In conclusion:
 
Have you used the Sarahah app? Let us know what you think of it in the comments section below!

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

37 Shares
ALSO READBengal Class 10 Student Death Suspected As 'Blue Whale' Suicide
SarahahSarahah AppAnonymousanonymous messaging appViralApp

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaBlue Whale Game

................................ Advertisement ................................