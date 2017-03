India vs Australia: Injured Virat Kohli Brings Teammates Drinks, Wins Hearts

Guess there's no keeping Virat Kohli off the field.

A million hearts must have collectively broken when skipper Virat Kohli got ruled out of India's fourth and final Test against Australia in Dharamsala. However, Indian cricket's golden boy has managed to win major love with his act on the field earlier today during the first day of the match. Virat, who suffered a shoulder injury in the previous match, walked down the pitch to hand his teammates drinks during a short break. Guess there's no keeping Virat Kohli off the field, right?For those of you who missed the moment, here's Virat in action:You can't miss the loud cheers Virat receives from the spectators in the stadium."He must be the most expensive drinks boy in the world," says former cricketer and current commentator Brett Lee in the video.Within an hour of being posted, the video has collected some 13,000 reactions. Even on Twitter, people cannot stop praising Virat for his little act.What do you think about Virat Kohli's wonderful act? Tell us using the comments section below.