In Front Of World Media, Melania Trump Slaps Off US President's Hand

Twitter could not get enough of their body language. Or the fact that the US President was walking side by side with the Israeli first couple, leaving Mrs Trump a step behind.
One user tweeted saying, "He treats her like (expletive), he walks ahead of her, forgets about her, doesn't assist her from cars, hold doors & NOW he want her hand?
Other users were delighted:
@haaretzcom She can't even fake it for the cameras. I'm almost beginning to like her.— Crakeur (@Crakeur) May 22, 2017
@haaretzcom@ZerlinaMaxwell Go Melania. She wasn't having it. Well at least we Know now that someone in the Family Hates Trump as much as the Rest of America.— DARLENE DYER (@DARDYER) May 22, 2017
@haaretzcom@CharlesMBlow In this moment Melania is America. Melania is the world. Melania is all of us.— Tom Toro (@t_b_toro) May 22, 2017
Another could not help recall a very different moment.
@haaretzcom Now THIS is how a REAL President treats a First Lady! pic.twitter.com/VWd1LJveaW— Nadomom (@Nadomom) May 22, 2017
Twitter had witnessed a "#FreeMelania" campaign in January, when cameras captured Mrs Trump's smile turning into a frown the moment the President looked away from her. Within hours, it collected over 65,000 'likes' and more than 50,000 retweets.
January 23, 2017
On another occasion, she was seen nudging the President, reminding him to keep his hand on his heart during the national anthem.
President Trump and Melania Trump, who have a 11-year-old son, Baron, have been married for 12 years. But after Mr Trump became the President, the First lady, instead of moving to the White House, has remained in New York, adding to speculation about their relationship.
Click for more trending news