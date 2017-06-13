Hospitalised Woman Wanted To See Her Dog. Her Granddaughter Did This

How do you sneak a dog into a hospital? Take tips from this 21-year-old.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL - Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Did the same thing for my grandpa when he was in the hospital but ours wasn't as easy to sneak in pic.twitter.com/g4aBfQ2BVL - micah (@micah0510) June 12, 2017

I love it! We snuck my grandmas dog in for her too! pic.twitter.com/DsSMfLJXzR - D (@ddanielleggee) June 12, 2017

I did the same but a nurse helped us smuggle him in!! pic.twitter.com/pY8JWioBBr - rye (@ryescaf) June 13, 2017