Hospitalised Woman Wanted To See Her Dog. Her Granddaughter Did This

Here's Shelby with the 'baby'
Here's the two of them together
And here, finally, is Shelby's grandma, reunited with her pup
Since being shared online on June 11, the California-resident's tweet has garnered over 73,000 retweets.
My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL- Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017
It has also prompted others to share pics and anecdotes of them sneaking dogs into hospitals for their relatives, and the thread is heartwarming:
Did the same thing for my grandpa when he was in the hospital but ours wasn't as easy to sneak in pic.twitter.com/g4aBfQ2BVL- micah (@micah0510) June 12, 2017
I love it! We snuck my grandmas dog in for her too! pic.twitter.com/DsSMfLJXzR- D (@ddanielleggee) June 12, 2017
I did the same but a nurse helped us smuggle him in!! pic.twitter.com/pY8JWioBBr- rye (@ryescaf) June 13, 2017
While some on Twitter have raised concerns about the safety of sneaking animals into hospitals, others have pointed out that hospitals do allow service animals in and meeting their pets is definitely uplifting for the patients.
