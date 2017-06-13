Hospitalised Woman Wanted To See Her Dog. Her Granddaughter Did This

A direct entry into the Internet hall of fame

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 13, 2017 12:31 IST
How do you sneak a dog into a hospital? Take tips from this 21-year-old.

If there was an award for the best granddaughter ever, Shelby Hennick would probably win it, for what she did for her hospitalized grandma is, by general Internet consensus, excellent granddaughter behaviour. The 21-year-old snuck her grandma's pet dog into the hospital - by disguising it as a baby bump. In a tweet that has collected over 3 lakh 'likes' since it was posted 2 days ago, Shelby explains that her grandmother wanted to see her dog, so she decided to sneak the adorable pooch in by making it look like she was carrying a baby.

Here's Shelby with the 'baby'
 
woman sneaks dog into hospital

Here's the two of them together
 
woman sneaks dog into hospital

And here, finally, is Shelby's grandma, reunited with her pup
 
shelby hennick

Since being shared online on June 11, the California-resident's tweet has garnered over 73,000 retweets.
 
It has also prompted others to share pics and anecdotes of them sneaking dogs into hospitals for their relatives, and the thread is heartwarming:
 
While some on Twitter have raised concerns about the safety of sneaking animals into hospitals, others have pointed out that hospitals do allow service animals in and meeting their pets is definitely uplifting for the patients.

