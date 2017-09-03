On Camera, Biker Hit By Car Flips Into Air, Lands On Feet The jaw-dropping moment was caught on surveillance cameras.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Caught on camera: A biker's lucky escape, despite being hit by a car



CCTV footage,



That's when a sedan crashes into the biker.



The impact of the crash sends the man flying across the windshield. For a heart-sinking moment, the man disappears behind the car. As the vehicle comes to a crashing halt, however, the man is suddenly visible again. He springs up to his feet and immediately rushes off the street and onto the pavement. As he dusts himself off, the driver of the sedan runs over to check on him.



The man appears to be miraculously unhurt.



Watch the video below:

Jaw-dropping moment a scooter rider hit by a car flies over the vehicle before making an 'impeccable' landing on the ground pic.twitter.com/pWkEI6Vprb — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) September 2, 2017

"Thank God he was not badly hurt or even killed," comments one person on the video. "He should be a professional stuntman," comments another.



