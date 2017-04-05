Highway Liquor Ban Comes Into Effect, Jokes Are Flowing On Twitter

The highway liquor ban has given rise to some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

To avoid liquor ban around National Highways, #Punjab changes NH status of its road to state highway. Yeh Mera India - Chaitanya Kulkarni (@chai2kul) March 17, 2017

Funny. Cyber Hub guys changed the entrance to Front Side to show that Entry is 1.2 Kms from Highway hence No ban.. Man India is amazing - Corporate Kumar (@Corporatekumar_) April 2, 2017

All auto guys will be allowed to drink near the highway cos woh 'meter' se kabhi nahin chalte #okbye#HighwayLiquorBan - Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) April 5, 2017

Took a firang to Cyber hub before the liquor ban, 1st question:

"LOL Is this a highway?"

After taking the 1st sip

"LOL Is this liquor?" - Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 4, 2017

Waiting for some clever state to circumvent the highway liquor ban by passing a law redefining the metre as one-tenth of an inch. - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 4, 2017

The way I hoard alcohol, the SC may soon ban me from living so close to the National Highway. - TD (@ttrinadasgupta) April 4, 2017

Temporary bar at 501 Mtrs from the Highway. pic.twitter.com/3mFcjkbBkh - Devendra (@Majordevendra) April 4, 2017

If you own a bar on the highway, you will be behind the bars. - Supreme Court - Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 1, 2017

Perhaps the SC had meant to convey that no highway shall pass within 500m of a bar. - Raj (@chennaikaran) April 1, 2017