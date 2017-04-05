Highway Liquor Ban Comes Into Effect, Jokes Are Flowing On Twitter

People are poking fun of the lengths that state governments have gone to circumvent the ban
To avoid liquor ban around National Highways, #Punjab changes NH status of its road to state highway. Yeh Mera India- Chaitanya Kulkarni (@chai2kul) March 17, 2017
And so have bars and pubs
Funny. Cyber Hub guys changed the entrance to Front Side to show that Entry is 1.2 Kms from Highway hence No ban.. Man India is amazing- Corporate Kumar (@Corporatekumar_) April 2, 2017
This astute observation was made
All auto guys will be allowed to drink near the highway cos woh 'meter' se kabhi nahin chalte #okbye#HighwayLiquorBan- Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) April 5, 2017
Haha
Took a firang to Cyber hub before the liquor ban, 1st question:- Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 4, 2017
"LOL Is this a highway?"
After taking the 1st sip
"LOL Is this liquor?"
People are waiting for more clever ways to go around the ban
Waiting for some clever state to circumvent the highway liquor ban by passing a law redefining the metre as one-tenth of an inch.- Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 4, 2017
Some people were also worried
The way I hoard alcohol, the SC may soon ban me from living so close to the National Highway.- TD (@ttrinadasgupta) April 4, 2017
Many jokes were cracked
Temporary bar at 501 Mtrs from the Highway. pic.twitter.com/3mFcjkbBkh- Devendra (@Majordevendra) April 4, 2017
Puns were thought of
If you own a bar on the highway, you will be behind the bars. - Supreme Court- Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 1, 2017
Perhaps...
Perhaps the SC had meant to convey that no highway shall pass within 500m of a bar.- Raj (@chennaikaran) April 1, 2017
And Amul 'milked' the opportunity for another hilarious pun
#Amul Topical: The 500 metre SC ruling! pic.twitter.com/Mao7QDXhk3- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 4, 2017
