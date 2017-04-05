Highway Liquor Ban Comes Into Effect, Jokes Are Flowing On Twitter

The highway liquor ban has given rise to some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

A Supreme Court ruling last week banned bars and liquor shops along national highways in a bid to reduce instances of drunk driving. Although the ban is applicable only on sale of liquor within 500 metres of a highway, state governments have already started looking for ways to circumvent the ban - including denotifying roads as highways. Since the ruling came into effect on April 1, Twitter has exploded with funny tweets. Check out what people are saying about the highway liquor ban on the micro-blogging website:

People are poking fun of the lengths that state governments have gone to circumvent the ban
 
And so have bars and pubs
 
This astute observation was made
 
Haha
 
People are waiting for more clever ways to go around the ban
 
Some people were also worried
 
Many jokes were cracked
 
Puns were thought of
 
Perhaps...
 
And Amul 'milked' the opportunity for another hilarious pun
 
Have anything to add to the conversation? Do let us know using the comments section below.

