'Driverless' Car Was Actually Being Driven By Man Dressed As Car Seat A man disguised as a beige and black car seat was found driving the 'self-driving' van

The strange case of deception came to light when Adam Tuss, a reporter with NBC Washington, tracked the car down and found that it was actually being driven by a man disguised as a beige and black car seat and holding the steering wheel low.

Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington - and there's a guy hiding behind the seat!!! @nbcwashingtonpic.twitter.com/EeI7rhQi1R - Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

"I looked out and I said, 'Oh my God, there's a guy in a seat costume,'" says Mr Tuss, according to



When Mr Tuss tapped on the window and tried to talk to the driver, he didn't say a word and drove past a yellow light, reports

Here's me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashingtonpic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS - Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, according to



The man in the costume was not made available for a comment.



