Driver Miraculously Survives After Truck Full Of Gravel Flips Over SUV

The incident took place in Kunming, China's Yunnan province

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 05, 2017 19:26 IST
Workers and passersby helped to pull the driver out of the SUV.

If you ever needed a reminder to drive carefully and not take unnecessary risks on the road, this video is what you need to see. Terrifying footage from China shows a truck tipping over an SUV and completely covering it with the gravel it was transporting. Thankfully, the SUV driver survived the accident with only minor injuries.

The video, tweeted by People's Daily, China some 15 hours before writing this, shows the SUV trying to overtake the truck in high speed. As a result, both vehicles swerve down a slope. The truck can be seen tilting over the car at first, covering it with gravel. Moments later, the truck can be seen falling on top of the car. What's even scarier is that the vehicles stopped right behind a fuel tanker which is shown driving away right after the accident.

While the truck driver can be seen jumping out of his vehicle, workers and passersby helped to pull the driver out of the SUV.

The incident took place on June 2 in Kunming, China's Yunnan province.
 
Several people have posted comments on the video on Twitter.

"Life is saved that's good news," says one Twitter user. "SUV driver is very lucky," says another.

