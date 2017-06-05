Driver Miraculously Survives After Truck Full Of Gravel Flips Over SUV

The video, tweeted by People's Daily, China some 15 hours before writing this, shows the SUV trying to overtake the truck in high speed. As a result, both vehicles swerve down a slope. The truck can be seen tilting over the car at first, covering it with gravel. Moments later, the truck can be seen falling on top of the car. What's even scarier is that the vehicles stopped right behind a fuel tanker which is shown driving away right after the accident.
While the truck driver can be seen jumping out of his vehicle, workers and passersby helped to pull the driver out of the SUV.
The incident took place on June 2 in Kunming, China's Yunnan province.
An SUV got buried after it recklessly cut lane, causing a truck to flip over & almost hit a tanker. SUV driver pulled out & has minor injury pic.twitter.com/dpgxIAzcQs- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 4, 2017
Several people have posted comments on the video on Twitter.
"Life is saved that's good news," says one Twitter user. "SUV driver is very lucky," says another.
