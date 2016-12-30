Barack Obama Shares What His First Night At The White House Was Like

Highlights President Barack Obama shares his experience of living in the White House The video was posted by the official White House Twitter account Since being shared the video has collected over 2,700 'likes' on Twitter

Take a look inside the White House Residence, the First Family's home for the last eight years: https://t.co/USm7ywLevu - The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 30, 2016

The Obamas will soon be moving out of the White House, their home for the past eight years. But before that, they're giving everyone a glimpse of the presidential mansion. In a recent video, President Barack Obama takes everyone through the different rooms of the White House and talks about his experience living there.Shared by the official White House Twitter account, the video takes viewers through the premises while President Obama can be heard in background."I think everybody, the first night they spend at the White House, they're a little overwhelmed," POTUS says in the video. He goes on to talk about how even though it becomes home eventually, "you are very mindful that this is a place of history, and that this is a place that belongs to the people and to the country."If you've ever wanted to know what the White House really looks like, this video will come as a treat.Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the video has collected over 1,100 retweets and 2,700 'likes' on Twitter."Such a beautiful home. Thank you for love of country and respect for the office. You will be missed," says one commenter on the tweet. "Thank you for your grace, class and service. Please don't go!" says another.