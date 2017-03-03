Australian Man Pulls Off Surprise Wedding Proposal With Help Of Metro Train Driver

In the first video posted on Twitter, the train driver can be heard speaking over the intercom as Ryan reads a book and Hannah sits with her eyes closed in the seat next to him. "A special announcement: this mostly concerns passengers in the middle of the train - specifically carriage four," the train driver says. Ryan looks nervous, while Hannah mostly ignores the announcement at first.
"We have two of our regular commuters with us today, Hannah and Ryan. They met on the train about 10 years ago, they have been madly in love ever since - and today, Ryan has a special question he'd like to ask Hannah."
That's when Ryan drops down to his knees.
These two lovebirds met on a train 10yrs ago & with a little help from our driver, Ryan popped Hannah a special question this morning... pic.twitter.com/2eYysokCHI— Metro Trains (@metrotrains) March 2, 2017
SHE SAID YES! Congrats from all of us at Metro & your fellow passengers on the marriage carriage from Frankston to Flinders Street. pic.twitter.com/J3yVcbs9DM— Metro Trains (@metrotrains) March 2, 2017
"We first met on the train almost 10 years ago. I thought 'what a fitting place to pop the question'," Ryan tells Australian radio station 3AW. "She had no idea it was coming - we were just on our way to work and the train was pretty packed. I think they were stunned. It's not the usual thing you see on your way to work on a Friday morning."
We're thrilled that you choo choo choose each other. Wishing you a long life of happiness and love together. Next stop: the wedding!— Metro Trains (@metrotrains) March 2, 2017
After the proposal, the happy couple decided to skip work and took the train right back home to celebrate.
Naw, carriage 4 saw a proposal today! She said yes. Congrats Ryan and Hanna! #metrotrains#melbourne#love@metrotrainspic.twitter.com/yDWTTqeit4— Shane Luder (@ShaneLuder) March 2, 2017
"It took guts! It would be hard to pop the question in front of 400 people," says Shane Luder, one of the commuters who witnessed the proposal. "It's not something you see every day and something I will probably never see again on a train."