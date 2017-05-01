Bill Gates Praised PM Modi. Now, His Post On India Is Winning Twitter

I try to visit India at least once a year. I'm inspired by something new every time: https://t.co/lKUrPiffeIpic.twitter.com/Lp8Do3mh0a- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 1, 2017
The business mogul and philanthropist's tweet also links to his most recent blog in which he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign, which aims to end open defecation by 2019.
Referring to PM Modi's first speech on Independence Day three years ago, Mr Gates says in his blog: "I can't think of another time when a national leader has broached such a sensitive topic (open defecation in the country) so frankly and so publicly."
"What I love most about Clean India is that it identified a big problem, got everyone working on it, and is using measurement to show where things need to be done differently," he adds.
While his words for PM Modi won him a lot of love online, his tweet about visiting India and being inspired by the country has also touched a chord with people.
"Sir really happy and feeling proud to read your this tweet. We Indians should also introspect to see growth and prosperity within ourselves," says one commenter on the tweet. "Awesome Sir. It's wonderful to have such a great person visit our country," says another, not unlike many others.
