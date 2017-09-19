Schools Told To Remain Closed As Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain

Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions; This holiday will be compensated in Diwali #MumbaiRains - Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 19, 2017

The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. #MumbaiRains - Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) September 19, 2017

The downpour witnessed in parts of the city is likely to continue for another 15 hours, MeT said.

Schools have been asked to remain closed in Mumbai as the city witnessed heavy rainfall today. The downpour witnessed in parts of the city is likely to continue for another 15 hours, the weather department predicted today, adding that high tide may hit the city's shoreline shortly before midnight.Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde posted a series of tweets saying that educational institutions have been asked to remain closed as a precautionary measure.With the possibility of high tide, situation could take a turn for the worse if the rains continue.Several parts of the financial capital, including South Mumbai, Kandivili, Borivali, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall, news agency Press Trust of India said.But the downpour has not affected both road and train traffic, including the suburban rail network.The city has been witnessing rainfall since afternoon along with lightning and thunder. However, no untoward incidents have been reported so far, barring four cases of trees falling and minor waterlogging in low-lying areas.Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended for nearly half an hour as visibility dropped well below the required 550 meter-mark following the heavy rains.Around 20 flights were affected with seven of them being diverted to Hyderabad, Vadodara and Ahemedabad airports and the rest forced to 'go-around' (abort landing on final approach) when the only runway was closed in the evening, airport sources said. "The visibility dropped to 250 meters at around 1849 hrs (6:49 pm), forcing the airport authorities to shut operations. It could only be resumed at 1916 hrs (7:16 pm) after the visibility improved," the source said.Heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning lashed the metropolis this afternoon, slowing down movement of vehicular traffic and suburban trains.The city is fearing a repeat of the massive floods last month that brought the megapolis to a grinding halt as most part of the island city, home to around 20 million residents, went under floodwaters and slush.