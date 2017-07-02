Mumbai's Byculla Jail Guard Arrested Over Inmate's Death A guard of Byculla jail in Mumbai, identified as Bindu Naikde, has been arrested over the alleged murder of inmate Manju Shette, Mumbai Police said. This is the first arrest in the case, police said.

A guard of Byculla jail in Mumbai has been arrested in connection with the death of inmate Manju Shette , the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said today. The guard has been identified as Bindu Naikde. This is the first arrest in the case, a senior police officer said. Ms Bindu was produced before a city court, which sent her to police custody till July 7, the officer said.Shette, 45, died at a government hospital on June 23 after being allegedly beaten up by jail staff. She was blamed for allegedly stealing food meant for distribution to prisoners, the police officer said.Some 200 prisoners on June 24 protested over Shette's death and demanded media access inside the jail. During the protest, some inmates went to the prison's roof, while others made a bonfire with newspapers and documents on the premises.Former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea , convicted for killing her daughter Sheena Bora, was among 200 inmates booked by Nagpada police for alleged rioting and other offences.A murder case was filed against the jail staff over Shette's death. Some of the prison staff facing murder charge have been identified as Manisha Pokharkar, Wasima Shaikh, Shital Shegokar, Surekha Gulve and Aarti Shingne, apart from jail guard Bindu Naikde, the senior police officer said.