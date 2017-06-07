Miracle Caught On Camera, Girl Survives After Being Run Over By Train While 10 people die on the railway tracks everyday in Mumbai, a teenage girl survived miraculously.

Pratiksha Natekar, a resident of Bhandup in Mumbai is miraculously alive after being run over by a train . On May 13, CCTV footage of an accident at the Kurla station captured the young girl being hit by an electric engine that was hauling a goods train. The teenager was thrown on the middle of the track by the impact as the train moved over her body. She was taken to Rajawadi Hospital from where she was discharged after treatment."I would appeal to everyone to not plug in earphones while using the railways and use the foot overbridge to cross tracks. Don't use headphones while boarding a train or waiting for a train," Ms Natekar, 19, told NDTV.Explaining how the accident took place, she said, "I was going to office. I was crossing the tracks when I suddenly saw the train coming. I was stunned and I did not know what to do. I don't know what happened. When I woke up I was in hospital."Ms Natekar suffered minor injuries on her lips, eyes and her head. "We were scared. We lost hope of seeing her alive," her grandmother said.Ten people die on the railway tracks everyday in Mumbai.