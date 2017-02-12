Budget
Collapse
Expand

Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Mother Stages Protest In Lucknow

Lucknow | | Updated: February 12, 2017 19:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Mother Stages Protest In Lucknow

Protesters led by Najeeb Ahmed's mother Fatima marched in Lucknow demanding justice for him.

Lucknow:  Demanding a thorough probe in the case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad, his mother Fatima Nafees today staged a protest here along with students of Lucknow University and Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama.

The protesters led by Ms Fatima marched from Parivarta Chowk to Gandhi statue in Hazratganj, demanding justice for her son.

They also shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP and RSS.

Mr Ahmad went missing from his hostel on October 15 last year.

They demanded that the authorities take action against nine members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), against whom an FIR has already been lodged.

Ms Fatima had yesterday appealed to student fraternity to help find her son saying that it has been nearly four months since he disappeared, but police was not able to trace him.

JNU office bearers also participated in the march.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ4 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 Soldiers Die In 10-Hour Encounter
Najeeb AhmadJusticeForNajeebMissing JNU studentFatima Nafees

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2RaeesKaabilLive ScoreiPhone 8 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................