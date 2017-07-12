BJP Office In Kerala Set On Fire Hours After Bombs Thrown At Left Meeting

At least seven Left activists including women were injured in Kerala's Kannur after country-made bombs were thrown at a gathering of the party workers, who had assembled to remember the killing of CPM activist Dhanaraj hacked to death in July last year just outside his home in Payyannur. Hours later, the office of BJP and RSS was attacked and set on fire by unidentified men.BJP has alleged that the CPI-M was behind the attack. One of their partymen was also injured in the attack after which the BJP has called for a shut down in Payyanur today.Rejecting the BJP's allegation, the CPI-M workers said that BJP workers threw three country-made bombs at their meeting in Payannur on Tuesday evening.Police said a few houses of workers belonging to both parties were attacked. Some persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incidents. The situation is under control, police told news agency PTI.Kannur district is infamous for political violence between the BJP and CPM, with a history running over three decades.In May this year, a 32-year-old BJP activist, who was an acused in murder case of CPM activist Dhanaraj, was hacked to death.The violence continued even after political leaders in Kannur at an all-party meeting decided to end political violence to ensure peace in the area.(with inputs from PTI)