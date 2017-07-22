IBPS RRB VI Recruitment Official Notification 2017 Released, Apply From July 24 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). According to the official IBPS RRB VI notification, the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VI) for recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively between September and November 2017.



Finally, the official notification for the IBPS RRB VI recruitment is out. Earlier,

IBPS RRB VI Official Notification 2017

Here is a screen shot from the official IBPS RRB Notification published recently by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

IBPS RRB VI 2017 Official Notification Has Been Released





Click here for more





