IBPS RRB VI Recruitment Official Notification 2017 Released, Apply From July 24

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Jobs | | Updated: July 22, 2017 11:52 IST
New Delhi:  Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). According to the official IBPS RRB VI notification, the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VI) for recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively between September and November 2017.

Finally, the official notification for the IBPS RRB VI recruitment is out. Earlier, several copies of fake notifications were circulated in social media.


IBPS RRB VI Official Notification 2017


Here is a screen shot from the official IBPS RRB Notification published recently by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.
 
IBPS RRB VI 2017 Official Notification Has Been Released
 

The interviews for recruitment of Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in IBPS RRB VI under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of December 2017, said the notification.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

