Indo-US Ties Headed For Best Days Under Donald Trump: Supporters

India-US relationship is headed for the best days ahead under new President Donald Trump, his Indian-American supporters believe."This is the beginning of a new era, new dawn of new (India-US) relationship," Indian-American Digvijay Singh 'Danny' Gaekwad from Florida told Press Trust of India.Having closely worked with Mr Trump and his campaign during the grilling election campaign last year, Mr Gaekwad, who is a hotelier and a first general successful entrepreneur, said."With Trump becoming the president, a new India-US relationship will begin. This is one President in my life time, who has come on a national television and said I love India, I love Indians, I want to help India, I want to fight terrorism. If that is not enough then what is enough," said Mr Gaekwad."No President has ever said this on a national television at the election time. He is not afraid. He is the new breath in the time," he said adding that during the election campaign he had a chance to interact with Mr Trump."He understands India very well. I have not met a presidential candidate in my life time who knows about India, who has been to India and who understands India and who ever dared to say in the middle of a heated political debate that I love India and I love Hindus," said Mr Gaekwad, who hails from the illustrious Mr Gaekwad family of Baroda. He has been living in Florida for 29 years.Concurred Harry Walia, a member of the Trump's Asian American and Pacific Islanders Advisory Committee."The relationship is going to be fantastic, because we are natural allies. Trump has already made a statement that we are going to be best friends," he told PTI referring to the October Edison speech of the 45th president of the United States.With Donald Trump inside the White House, Mr Walia said he expects "a very open dialogue" between India and the US."And it would be fruitful on defense side and economic side. Trump recognizes US relationship with India is very different than the rest of the countries that he has been mentioning. Because we bring talent, we are economic engines in America. We are peaceful community. We are activist in mainstream and we do not talk trash to anyone. We contribute a lot to the American society," he said."Under Trump, the US India relationship would be far better than it has been under any other American president," said California-based KV Kumar."He is a businessman. He is going to establish a good business relationship with India. And India will greatly benefit from his administration," Mr Kumar said.A large number of Indian Americans from across the country have gathered in Washington to participate in Trump's inauguration.