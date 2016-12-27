Aryan, 5, Taken Away From Parents In Norway, Sushma Swaraj Protests Strongly

Highlights 5-year-old Indian boy taken from Parents in Norway, sent to foster care Parents seek help from Sushma Swaraj; She says child must be returned Foster parents "ignorant to Indian culture, food habits", says Ms Swaraj

Our Ambassador in Norway is meeting the Norwegian authorities today reg Aryan. /1 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 27, 2016

I refuse to accept that foster parents can take better care of the child than the natural parents. /2 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 27, 2016

The foster parents are totally ignorant of the Indian culture and our food habits. /3 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 27, 2016

We want restoration of Aryan to his natural parents. /4 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 27, 2016

This is our firm stand and Indian Ambassador will convey this to the Norwegian authorities./5 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 27, 2016

Aryan, a five-year-old Indian boy who has been taken away from his parents in Norway over abuse allegations, must be given back to his family, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj stressed in a series of strong tweets this morning."We want restoration of Aryan to his natural parents. This is our firm stand and Indian Ambassador will convey this to the Norwegian authorities," the minister tweeted.Little Aryan, the son of Anil Kumar and Gurvinderjit Kaur, was placed in foster custody of the Norwegian government on December 13. Officials took him away from his kindergarten school in Oslo.The parents were told that there had been complaints about the child being beaten up.Ms Kaur, who was reportedly questioned for hours over the alleged abuse, has written to Ms Swaraj for help. The couple says the child has not been given proper food in foster care.The minister came out in their support unequivocally.Aryan and his father are Norwegian citizens. Gurvinderjit Kaur, an Indian passport holder, has alleged that her son is not doing well without his natural parents and has also not been properly fed as he was being given porridge and bread instead of Indian food.India's Ambassador to Norway, Debraj Pradhan, was asked by Ms Swaraj to submit a report on Aryan.This is the third case in recent years of children being taken away from their Indian-origin parents in Norway on allegations of abuse.In 2011, a three-year-old and a one-year-old were separated from their parents. A Norwegian court later allowed the children to return to their parents.In December 2012, an Indian couple was jailed on charges of ill-treating their children, 7 and 2. They were sent to their grandparents in Hyderabad.