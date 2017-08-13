Facing Anger, Yogi Adityanath To Visit Gorakhpur Hospital Today: 10 Points

Over 60 children have died in the last five days at a hospital in UP's Gorakhpur (PTI photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today visit the hospital in Gorakhpur where the deaths of 63 children over the last five days has sparked massive outrage. Battling intense criticism, the Chief Minister, on Saturday, said that the chief of the hospital had been suspended. He also ordered a magisterial probe into the deaths, promising to "not spare anyone found guilty"; it would be a "heinous act" if the deaths were caused by a disruption in the supply of oxygen, the Chief Minister added.