Budget
Collapse
Expand

'White' Typo On Twitter Leaves Arvind Kejriwal Facing 'Black' Humour

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 06, 2017 20:11 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'White' Typo On Twitter Leaves Arvind Kejriwal Facing 'Black' Humour

Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted asking the people of Punjab to vote.

New Delhi:  It was a genuine typo -- "White" instead of "Vote". But in times of demonetisation, it made Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the target of jokes on Twitter all through Saturday.

As the assembly elections in five states started with voting in Punjab and Goa, Mr Kejriwal, whose party has great hopes of capturing power both states, tweeted urging people to vote.

While writing his message in Hindi, Mr Kejriwal wrote "white" instead of "vote". The message read: "Everyone should please go and vote. Take the people of your village along. White (vote) for honest politics."

Even hours later, Twitter was in splits. Most of the jokes, in Hindi, raked up black - or untaxed - and white money -- inevitable after the Centre's move to ban high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in November.

Many users questioned why Mr Kejriwal should make a demand for white. Some conjectured that he was asking for donations even on the day of polling. One user responded, "Arvind Kejriwal is most honest politicians vote bhi white me maang raha hey (he is even asking for votes in white money)".

Another said the AAP chief was "yet to get over the shock of demonetisation" and was "stuck in the black and white maze".

Another respectfully disagreed with the Delhi Chief Minister, saying he was not over-fond of white and could give anything only in black.

One user took more-the-merrier way. "In case you don't have white, you can give black, pink or even green," he tweeted.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ5.5 Crores Hospital Bill For Jayalalithaa: 10 Big Reveals By Doctors
Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal typoKejriwal typoPunjab elections 2017Kejriwal trolled on twitterDelhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive ScoreGrand i10 Facelift

................................ Advertisement ................................