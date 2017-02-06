'White' Typo On Twitter Leaves Arvind Kejriwal Facing 'Black' Humour

It was a genuine typo -- "White" instead of "Vote". But in times of demonetisation, it made Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the target of jokes on Twitter all through Saturday.As the assembly elections in five states started with voting in Punjab and Goa, Mr Kejriwal, whose party has great hopes of capturing power both states, tweeted urging people to vote.While writing his message in Hindi, Mr Kejriwal wrote "white" instead of "vote". The message read: "Everyone should please go and vote. Take the people of your village along. White (vote) for honest politics."Even hours later, Twitter was in splits. Most of the jokes, in Hindi, raked up black - or untaxed - and white money -- inevitable after the Centre's move to ban high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in November.Many users questioned why Mr Kejriwal should make a demand for white. Some conjectured that he was asking for donations even on the day of polling. One user responded, "Arvind Kejriwal is most honest politicians vote bhi white me maang raha hey (he is even asking for votes in white money)".Another said the AAP chief was "yet to get over the shock of demonetisation" and was "stuck in the black and white maze".Another respectfully disagreed with the Delhi Chief Minister, saying he was not over-fond of white and could give anything only in black.One user took more-the-merrier way. "In case you don't have white, you can give black, pink or even green," he tweeted.