West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina On April 8

All India | | Updated: April 05, 2017 21:09 IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is arriving New Delhi on April 7 on a four-day visit. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a dinner hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee on April 8.

Ms Banerjee, who will arrive in the capital on April 7, is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss several issues including central funds to her state and the contentious Teesta water-sharing issue, sources said.

Bangladesh PM is arriving New Delhi on April 7 on a four-day visit during which she will have a series of meetings on various issues including on enhancing rail, road and water connectivity.

The sources said Ms Banerjee, who had raised objections over the Teesta water-sharing agreement, is expected to meet PM Modi in the banquet.

However, TMC sources said there is no confirmation if it will be an exclusive meeting between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee.

