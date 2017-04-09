Violence In Name Of Cow Protection 'Defames Cause': Mohan Bhagwat

Demanding ban on cow slaughter across the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said that any violence in the name of cow protection 'defames cause'."We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country," he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir in the national capital.Mr Bhagwat, however, said that the work of cow protection should be done within the ambit of law. "Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause and the law must be obeyed," he said.His statement comes amid uproar over the thrashing of Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, in Rajasthan's Alwar district. A video showed Mr Khan and his associates being chased, beaten by cow vigilantes while they were returning to Haryana after buying cows at a Jaipur fair. They were not let off even after they showed a Jaipur civic document as proof that they had bought the cows for milk.The government faced opposition anger in parliament, with the Congress alleging a "constitutional breakdown" in BJP-ruled Rajasthan.