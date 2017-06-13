Vijay Mallya's Extradition Hearing In London Court Today

A hearing on the issue of embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition from the UK has been scheduled at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London today. If the hearing goes as scheduled, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service or CPS will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities for Mr Mallya to be extradited to India. The hearing, which was originally scheduled for May 17, was deferred to today.In May, a four-member joint CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had visited London to build an "infallible case" against Mr Mallya.Speaking about the Mr Mallya's extradition, official sources had told news agency PTI last month that "Our aim is to build a strong, infallible case and these meetings (between officials of both countries) will help resolve issues across the table. The Crown Prosecution Service will be arguing based on documents provided by the CBI and ED, hence a joint team went to London to address any queries they might have had".Mr Mallya, the 61-year-old chief of the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines who owes over Rs. 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain since March last year. He was arrested by Scotland Yard in April this year on fraud allegations, triggering an official extradition process in the British courts.He was sent to a central London police station but was released on a conditional bail within a few hours after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds. Mr Mallya also had to assure the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.Vijay Mallya, once dubbed the "King of Good Times", was also found guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court of India on May 9 after he was found to have sent his children millions of dollars.The indebted liquor baron, who co-owns a Formula One team and a cricket side, owes more than $1.3 billion in loans to more than a dozen banks.The Supreme Court, which is expected to hand down its verdict on July 10, has directed the Union Home Ministry to "secure and ensure" Vijay Mallya's presence in court on that day.Mr Mallya, who dropped off India's rich list in 2014, engulfed by massive debts of his grounded Kingfisher Airlines, has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly ignored court warrants and requests to appear before investigators.(with inputs from agencies)