UP Elections 2017: 132 Crorepati Candidates In Fray In Phase 7

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates- Phase 7 Party Total number of candidates analysed No of Rich Candidates BJP 31 23 Cong 9 7 BSP 40 32 SP 31 21 RLD 21 7 Lok Dal 9 2 Peace Party 2 1 CPI 14 1 IND 136 18 Other 235 20 Total 528 132 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

Uttar Pradesh will conclude voting for its next government today. Forty seats of the 403 seats will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Assembly elections today. The last leg of the elections saw rigorous campaigning from the star candidates of leading parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been camping in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi for three days since Saturday holding roadshows and election rallies. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who has forged an alliance with ruling Samajwadi Party for the assembly elections, conducted rallies with chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in the city. BSP chief Mayawati, who has been out of power for 5 years, had also launched a high-octane campaign in this key constituency.Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR analysed over 500 candidates who are contesting in this phase. Out of the 528 candidates analysed, 132 were found to have assets over Rs 1 crore. The BSP has fielded the most number of rich candidates - 32 of them. 23 candidates who are contesting on a BJP ticket were found to have assets worth over Rs 1 crore. Ruling Samajwadi Party has fielded 21 rich candidates, while its alliance partner Congress has fielded 7 candidates.According to the analysis by Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, 115 of the total 528 candidates have declared criminal cases, Samajwadi Party or SP has 19 such candidates, followed by 17 from Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP. While BJP has 13 of 31 candidates with criminal cases against them, Congress has five of nine candidates with declared criminal cases.A total of 1.41 crore voters, including 64.76 lakh women will vote in the final phase of the seven-phased UP elections. In the 2012 Assembly election, Samajwadi Party won 23 out of the 40 seats. Five were won by BSP, BJP (4), Congress (3) and five were won by others.