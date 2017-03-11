UP Election Results 2017: Mayawati No 3, Alleges Rigging. BJP Says 'Take A Chill Pill'

UP election results 2017: Mayawati blamed BJP's landslide victory in UP on largescale rigging.

As the BJP headed for a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh , former Chief Minister Mayawati blamed it on largescale rigging and threatened to complain to the Election Commission and go to court and hold an agitation till the matter was remedied. The BJP hit back, with its lawmaker Babul Supriyo alleging that the former Chief Minister has become "inconsequential".

""I think this was Bua-ji's (aunt's) farewell speech on NDTV... These are bizzare allegations. It is time for her to take a chill pill and swallow that bitter pill if I can rhyme that together," Mr Supriyo said. Union Minister Smriti Irani, too, took a swipe at Ms Mayawati, saying it was a case of "sour grapes".



