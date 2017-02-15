UP Election 2017: Voting For Second Phase Begins In 67 Constituencies

UP Elections 2017: Constituencies such as Lakhimpur, Bijnor, Moradabad will vote today.

Voting begins in 67 constituencies across 15 districts for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati campaigned extensively for this phase. Among the key constituencies polling today include Bijnor, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri among others. The Uttar Pradesh election is considered to be a high-octane three-way contest between the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, the BJP and BSP. While the Samajwadi Party seeks to retain the state - albeit with the Congress this time, the BSP and BJP hope to regain power in the state after five and 13 years respectively.The voter turnout in the first phase was recorded at 64.2 per cent - an increase of nearly three per cent from the first phase turnout in 2012.People queuing outside a polling booth in Bareilly constituency.Voting for phase-II begins in 67 constituencies across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh