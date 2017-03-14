TVF Boss Arunabh Kumar Defends Himself After More Women Accuse Him Of Molestation

TVF Chief Arunabh Kumar has rejected all allegations of molestation against him

Amit, why are there more than 9 women/young girls with this claim? How is everyone coming out to tell a concerted lie AT THE SAME TIME? https://t.co/mgWIzhWCBe — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) March 13, 2017

Don't care if you're friend, foe, in the 'industry'.

If this volume of women are coming out against you.

You may have a terrible problem. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 13, 2017

Sickened by all the allegations coming to the fore. There's no place for such behaviour in 2017. — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) March 13, 2017

It is very hard for women to speak up against harassment at the work place and as entrepreneurs it is our duty to make them feel safe. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 13, 2017

Sexual harrassment has no place at work in 2017. Any workplace with 10 + employees is legally bound to follow this https://t.co/Pr9mcfdXg7 — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

Women I personally know are now opening up about this. This is heartbreaking. Hope the right action is taken now. https://t.co/ZFvyfrIRls — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) March 13, 2017