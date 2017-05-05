Tubelight Teaser Made Twitter Cry. Salman Khan Is 'On Another Level'

Highlights
- Tubelight teaser released at 9 pm on Thursday evening
- 'Watched it for 26 times in last half hour,' read a tweet
- Within minutes, Karan Johar provided a summed up review of the teaser
This is what you call a tease! What a FAB world and a promise of a brilliant film!! @BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankkhttps://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
SKF and @amarbutala congratulations on the teaser!!! https://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO... this Eid!!!!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
Too too excited!!! https://t.co/doCWVvY9fD— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 4, 2017
Word! I totally agree @iFaridoon@kabirkhankk#TubelightTeaserhttps://t.co/WXecYXcHcZ— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 4, 2017
"Watched Salman Khan's Tubelight teaser for 26 times in last half hour," tweeted a fan while another wrote: "The two minute seven seconds long trailer is vibrant, fun and has a lot of heart." One tweet particularly highlighted the brilliance of Salman's performance: "Looks like we won't see Salman, we'll see Tubelight (Laxman) only." The 51-year-old superstar plays the goofy protagonist, named Laxman, in Kabir Khan's war drama.
The Emotions are so real . My most favourite scene from Teaser. Already made me cry. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan#TubelightTeaserpic.twitter.com/Buf3EzV3FW— Tubelight (@Salmans_Bae) May 4, 2017
And The Performance Of @BeingSalmanKhan Is On Another level looks like we won't seeSalman We'll See Tubelight(laxman) only #TubelightTeaser— (@BeingSk27) May 4, 2017
#TubelightTeaser this scene make me emotional... Teaser of teaser pic.twitter.com/za9KCAzUWH— (@amirafzal07) May 4, 2017
#TubelightTeaser watched it for 26 times in last half hour...
The storm of Best performance is coming from @BeingSalmanKhan— Kadiya Parthesh (@KadiyaParthesh) May 4, 2017
#TubelightTeaser— ZULFIQAR ALI KHAN (@zulfiqar_Akhan) May 4, 2017
her Brother went to war
if My grand Mother is Alive
she may cry after watching this teaser for her brother@TubelightKiEidpic.twitter.com/ovPgWQP25i
However, not all netizens are pleased with the Tubelight teaser and here's their review:
#TubelightTeaser— Nitesh Ghadigaonkar (@niteshghadi4) May 5, 2017
Here again
1.Nonsense story
2.Overshine vfx action scenes
3.Are apne 'bhai' ki movie hai...
Watch the teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight:
Salman Khan co-stars with Chinese star Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu in the film, which is his third with Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Ahead of the trailer, anticipating comparisons between Tubelight and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the director told IANS: "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (Tubelight). If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, then his performance in Tubelight is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in Tubelight,"
Salman Khan's Tubelight will arrive at the theatres during Eid, on June 23.