Tubelight Teaser Made Twitter Cry. Salman Khan Is 'On Another Level'

Tubelight Teaser: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in a still from the trailer

Highlights Tubelight teaser released at 9 pm on Thursday evening 'Watched it for 26 times in last half hour,' read a tweet Within minutes, Karan Johar provided a summed up review of the teaser

This is what you call a tease! What a FAB world and a promise of a brilliant film!! @BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankkhttps://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017

SKF and @amarbutala congratulations on the teaser!!! https://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO... this Eid!!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017

The Emotions are so real . My most favourite scene from Teaser. Already made me cry. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan#TubelightTeaserpic.twitter.com/Buf3EzV3FW — Tubelight (@Salmans_Bae) May 4, 2017

And The Performance Of @BeingSalmanKhan Is On Another level looks like we won't seeSalman We'll See Tubelight(laxman) only #TubelightTeaser — (@BeingSk27) May 4, 2017

#TubelightTeaser watched it for 26 times in last half hour...



The storm of Best performance is coming from @BeingSalmanKhan— Kadiya Parthesh (@KadiyaParthesh) May 4, 2017

#TubelightTeaser

her Brother went to war

if My grand Mother is Alive

she may cry after watching this teaser for her brother@TubelightKiEidpic.twitter.com/ovPgWQP25i — ZULFIQAR ALI KHAN (@zulfiqar_Akhan) May 4, 2017

#TubelightTeaser

Here again

1.Nonsense story

2.Overshine vfx action scenes

3.Are apne 'bhai' ki movie hai... — Nitesh Ghadigaonkar (@niteshghadi4) May 5, 2017