All India | Written by | Updated: May 05, 2017 08:28 IST
Tubelight Teaser Made Twitter Cry. Salman Khan Is 'On Another Level'

Tubelight Teaser: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in a still from the trailer

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tubelight teaser released at 9 pm on Thursday evening
  2. 'Watched it for 26 times in last half hour,' read a tweet
  3. Within minutes, Karan Johar provided a summed up review of the teaser
"Salman Khan's performance in Tubelight teaser is on another level," is the general opinion on Twitter but it was Karan Johar who provided a quick and summed up review of the tease. "This is what you call a tease! What a fab world and a promise of a brilliant film!" the 44-year-old filmmaker wrote within minutes of Salman Khan sharing it on Twitter. '#TubelightTeaser' has been trending since last night as Salman's colleagues and fans just cannot not stop raving about how much of an emotional potboiler the movie is going to be. One-film old Athiya Shetty, who was introduced to Bollywood by Salman Khan, also shared the teaser while Dia Mirza responded to a tweet applauding Kabir Khan as a director and said: "I totally agree."
 
 
 
 

"Watched Salman Khan's Tubelight teaser for 26 times in last half hour," tweeted a fan while another wrote: "The two minute seven seconds long trailer is vibrant, fun and has a lot of heart." One tweet particularly highlighted the brilliance of Salman's performance: "Looks like we won't see Salman, we'll see Tubelight (Laxman) only." The 51-year-old superstar plays the goofy protagonist, named Laxman, in Kabir Khan's war drama.
 
 
 
 
 

However, not all netizens are pleased with the Tubelight teaser and here's their review:
 

Watch the teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight:
 

Salman Khan co-stars with Chinese star Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu in the film, which is his third with Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Ahead of the trailer, anticipating comparisons between Tubelight and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the director told IANS: "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (Tubelight). If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, then his performance in Tubelight is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in Tubelight,"

Salman Khan's Tubelight will arrive at the theatres during Eid, on June 23.
 

tubelight teasertubelight salman khansalman khantubelight

