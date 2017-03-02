Pranab Mukherjee On Campus Violence: 'No Room In India For Intolerant Indian'

President Pranab Mukherjee today weighed in on the debate on free speech and nationalism following last week's violence at Ramjas College, saying there is "no room in India for the intolerant Indian". At the same time, he underscored that those in universities "must engage in reasoned discussion and debate rather than propagate a culture of unrest".While delivering a lecture on 'India at 70' in Kerala's Kochi, President Mukherjee said India has always been a "bastion of free thought, speech and expression". Freedom of speech and expression is also enshrined in the Constitution as one of the most important fundamental rights, he said.Pointing out that the nation and the people must come first, the President said, "The time has come for collective efforts to re-discover the sense of national purpose and patriotism".Following the trouble at Ramjas College -- which started after the BJP-linked student group ABVP opposed an invite to JNU's Umar Khalid, who was accused of sedition last year -- the debate on free speech and nationalism has been renewed. The controversy over 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook posts, on the ABVP and the death of her father, a soldier, has added fuel to the fire.Union minister Kiren Rijiu has said colleges cannot be allowed to become "hub of anti-national activity". "Freedom of expression in the country does not give anyone the right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity," he had said. Today Union Minister Arun Jaitley said there was a "conscious attempt" by a section to "make it appear that Nationalism is a bad word".Pointing out that there must be space for "legitimate criticism and dissent", President Mukherjee said, "Leaders and political activists must listen to people, engage with them, learn from them and respond to their needs and concerns. Our lawmakers should never take the people for granted".