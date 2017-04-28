Sushma Swaraj Calls On Cyprus President

Intensifying cooperation with Cyprus. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on President Nicos Anastasiades, discusses areas of bilateral cooperation pic.twitter.com/6qd6mcDn7f - Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) April 28, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation.The visiting dignitary is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on key bilateral, regional and international issues later in the day.Mr Anastasiades, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi whom he described as an "inspiration" for Cyprus' freedom struggle.This is the first visit of President Anastasiades to India. Earlier, he had substantive meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2015.