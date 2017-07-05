Soundarya Rajinikanth And Ashwin Are Officially Divorced

A Chennai-based family court finalised the divorce proceedings of superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya and her estranged husband R Ashwin, reports Times Of India. Soundarya and Ashwin were reportedly living separately for seven months and were unable to reconcile, therefore the court granted them divorce, stated the TOI report. Soundarya and Ashwin filed for divorce by mutual consent on grounds of difference of opinion but the terms of their separation and details about the custody of the two-year-old son Ved are unknown. Their lawyers said that Soundarya and Ashwin had been living separately for about seven months now and "their misunderstanding over various issues reached a point of no return earlier than that," reports Times Of India.
Highlights
- Soundarya announced her separation from Ashwin in September 2016
- They filed for divorce by mutual consent in December 2016
- Soundarya and Ashwin are parents to two-year-old Ved
Soundarya is the younger of Ranjikanth and Latha Rajinikanth's two daughters. Soundarya's sister is Aishwaryaa, who is married to actor Dhanush. Soundarya married Ashwin, a Chennai-based businessman, in 2010. In September 2016, Soundarya announced that she and Ashwin were ending their marriage in a tweet and she filed for divorce in December 2016.
Soundarya debuted as director with 2014 Tamil Kochadaiiyaan, which featured her father Rajinikanth and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Soundarya's Kochadaiiyaan was the first Indian film to use the motion capture technology. Before Kochadaiiyaan, Soundarya worked as a graphic designer in films like Sivaji, Chennai 600028 and Sandakozhi.
Soundarya's next film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 releases later this month. VIP 2 features Dhanush (also the film's producer) in lead role with Bollywood actress Kajol as antagonist. VIP 2 also stars Amala Paul.