Shweta Tiwari Is Not Dead, 'Ignore Such Baseless Rumours' Please

TV star Shweta Tiwari trended all of Saturday morning after a certain fan page on Facebook, bearing the name of Shweta's colleague Sakshi Tanwar, posted a message of condolence for the actress. Meanwhile, Shweta's husband, actor Abhinav Kohli was flooded with a flurry of calls and messages from friends and relatives enquiring about Shweta. Panicked, he called up to check on Shweta immediately. In an interview with Daily Bhaskar , Abhinav said: "I didn't knew how to react on it. Immediately, I called up Shweta and found her all well. In fact, she started laughing at me. All I want to say is that she is alive and is doing very well."Meanwhile, Shweta appears undeterred by the hoax, saying this is not the first time a celebrity has been subjected to such rumours. "I don't feel like reacting to such rumours now. Believe it or not, this is the third time people have declared me dead and I have become used to it. Abhinav was the first one to call me up; he was nervous while speaking on phone. I told him to relax and just ignore such baseless rumors. I am very much alive and happily enjoying the evening with my children," the actress told Daily Bhaskar Previously, death hoaxes about veteran actors like Farida Jalal , Dilip Kumar and Kader Khan have also done the rounds of the Internet.Shweta Tiwari is best known for playing the role of Prernaand also made appearances in shows likeand Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Shweta Tiwari, whose second marriage this is, has two children - Palak and Reyansh.