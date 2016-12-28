Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derailment Hits Train Services; 20 Trains Cancelled

Around 20 trains were cancelled and 58 were diverted today as railway traffic on the Delhi-Kanpur section was disrupted due to the derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Rura station in Uttar Pradesh. A senior Railway Ministry official said four trains were also short terminated due to the derailment near Kanpur.Among those cancelled were Ranchi Rajdhani, Kanpur Shatabdi, Mahabodhi Express, Patna Sampoorna Kranti Express, Odisha Sampoorna Kranti, Bhagalpur Garibrath and Gomti Express. The Bhubaneswar Rajdhani will remain cancelled on December 29 and 30, said the official.Anand Vihar - Bhubneshwar Odisha SK Express will remain cancelled on December 30.Over 40 people have been injured after 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed this morning. In dense early morning fog, the coaches of the 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off track when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal, nearly 70 km from Kanpur.Two coaches toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal bed. Rail fracture is suspected to be the possible reason for the train's derailment.This is a second rail accident in the region in two months. On November 20, nearly 150 passengers were killed in their sleep and nearly 200 injured after the Indore-Patna Express train slid off track near Kanpur.